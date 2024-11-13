Officer faces manslaughter by gross negligence ruling

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE family of 21-year-old Phillip Daniel Clare Jr said “justice was served” after a jury returned a verdict of gross negligence manslaughter yesterday against a police officer involved in a traffic inquiry.

This verdict comes seven years after Clare Jr was killed by an off-duty officer, who knocked the deceased as he attempted to cross Tonique William Darling Highway in 2017.

Corporal 3847 Samuel Rolle, the subject of the inquiry, was visibly sweating in court and appeared shocked when the five-person jury returned their finding after barely an hour of deliberation. The jury had the option to return an alternative verdict of accidental death.

Angelo Whitfield, the evidence marshal, did not object to the defendant’s bail. CPL Rolle’s bail was set at $9,500 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday by 7pm.

He was also warned not to interfere with the family of the deceased.

The defendant was allowed to contact relatives to post his bail before being taken to the court cell block.

With the jury’s adverse finding, a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine whether official charges will be made.

Following the verdict, the victim’s mother, Tanya Reckley, became overwhelmed and cried, saying that justice had been served.

“A weight has been lifted, justice has been served. Seven years, ten months and two days, we’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. God rules in the end,” Ms Reckley said.

Phillip Daniel Clare Sr, the deceased’s father, while expressing relief, was more critical of the long wait for justice. He claimed there had been a police cover-up.

“I feel relief after the verdict was read, that we will get some kind of justice for my son Phillip Clare Jr, who died at the hands of a police officer, and the police force tried to cover it up,” he said.

“And it shows everything comes out, that what they should’ve done long ago. And it’s wrong, it’s just corruption from the police force.”

The courtroom was packed with relatives of the deceased, while no members of the defendant’s family or fellow officers were present during the proceedings.

Before the verdict was delivered, Coroner Kara Turnquest Deveaux recapped the evidence, stating that the deceased had been struck by CPL Rolle’s civilian vehicle while attempting to cross the road to reach Pressure Point Bar for food on the night of January 10, 2017.

Coroner Deveaux also noted that while investigating officers found the defendant’s car was unlicensed and uninsured, no traffic violations were charged against him. She further mentioned that during a voluntary police interview, CPL Rolle stated he was unaware that the victim had died.

Sergeant Curry testified that the deceased was a careless pedestrian. A traffic officer said CPL Rolle’s Suzuki Swift was travelling at about 30mph at the time of impact. It was also noted that the right side of the vehicle suffered extensive damage, including a broken front headlight, roof, and fender, while the windshield was shattered with glass inside the car and a piece of fabric stuck in the door frame.

Pathologist Dr Kiko Bridgewater testified that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, upper extremities, and torso. Dr Bridgewater noted that the victim suffered multiple injuries, including fractured ribs, which may have contributed to a fatal injury to his aorta.

He suggested that the vehicle was travelling at around 40mph at the time of the accident.

A toxicology report indicated that there were no drugs or toxins present in the deceased’s system and that he was not intoxicated at the time of his death.

Chief Superintendent Hinds expressed condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the police force but emphasised that officers did not receive preferential treatment in traffic investigations.

Kevin Armbrister, the defendant’s attorney, maintained that his client stood by his innocence and that the death of the deceased was an accident.

Mr Armbrister said CPL Rolle would not miss any future court dates and was a fit candidate for bail.

The defendant’s next court date is set for February 3, 2025.

Tavarie Smith and DeAndra Johnson represented the deceased’s estate.