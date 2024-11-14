96 recruits complete six months RBPF training

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Royal Bahamas Police Force welcomed 96 new recruits on Wednesday.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe congratulated the 66 men and 30 women of Squads D, E, and F during the 2024 Passing Out ceremony held at the Grand Bahama Sport Complex.

The group, comprising recruits from New Providence and Grand Bahama, completed six months of training at the Police College in Freeport.

According to Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, the force expects to recruit 200 officers before the year ends.

“There is a need for more,” he said. “Every other year or so, we have a number of officers who are leaving on retirement, and one or two just resigned, so we have to continue to build our capacity.”

Mr Fernander said they are seeing more women applicants.

Mr Munroe reminded the “newly minted officers” that being a police officer is one of the most serious professions they could choose.

“Every call you answer, every case you investigate, and every life you protect is an opportunity to serve our community with honor and uphold the law with unwavering fairness,” he added.

He stated that crime-fighting today requires more than just enforcing laws - it demands integrity, courage, and a mindset of lifelong learning.

“We live in challenging times, where crime has become sophisticated and the need for effective ethical policing has never been greater,” he said.

“The seriousness of this profession cannot be overstated. You will face moments of danger and unpredictability.”

Commissioner Fernander said the passing out of the 96 recruits marks a significant milestone for them and the organisation. He said: “Remember, being a police officer does not end when your shift does; it is a lifelong commitment to integrity, respect, and honour. As you navigate your career, remember to always be true to your moral compass. Policing will test you, and there will be moments when choices are not easy and consequences weigh heavy.”

He added: “You have heard of the missteps of officers; use their mistakes as a teaching moment to avoid negative pitfalls that may embarrass you, the organisation, and your family.”