‘Buddy’ and Klay Thompson clash in Emirates NBA Cup

GRAND Bahamian sharpshooter Chavano “Buddy” Hield and the Golden State Warriors spoiled Mavericks guard Klay Thompson’s return to Golden State on Tuesday night at the Chase Centre.

The Warriors’ opening game of the Emirates National Basketball Association (NBA) Cup came down to the final shot, but Golden State held on to win 120-117.

Thompson, the son of Bahamian basketball legend Mychal “Sweet Bells” Thompson, got a warm welcome from the Golden State crowd in his Warriors homecoming.

The four-time NBA champion was feeling the love on the court too. He finished the emotional return with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. He went for 7-for-17 from the field and 6-for-12 from three-point range.

He expressed how it felt to return to the Bay Area.

“It was a really cool experience. I appreciate the fans very much and the captain’s hat ended up being a great touch because I am such a passionate boater. I saw a lot of familiar faces in the crowd and that was a warm-hearted feeling. It was really cool to see the fans’ gratitude towards myself and it’s something I will never take for granted so it was very awesome,” he said.

Head coach Steve Kerr said it was fantastic to see the love the fans displayed for the former Warriors shooting guard.

“Klay hit some big shots and had 22 points and made his mark on the game. We were thrilled to come away with the win and then to see the emotion in the crowd and the love for Klay was fantastic,” he said.

Despite a strong shooting night from Klay, fellow “Splash Brother” Stephen Curry put the Mavs to sleep in the fourth quarter with some dynamic shooting in crunch time. He closed out the Mavericks with a game-high 37 points, six rebounds and nine assists. He made five threes and shot 14-for-27 from the field.

Hield, Thompson’s replacement on the Warriors, chipped in 14 points off the bench and made some timely plays down the stretch in the second half.

Thompson was fouled by Curry on a two-pointer within a few seconds of the opening tip.

He drained the two shots at the charity and Curry retaliated with a deep three, a back and forth stretch that would foreshadow how the contest would play out in the end.

After the first 12 minutes of regulation, Golden State was ahead by six (33-27).

Dallas managed to create some separation with a strong offensive showing in the second half. The Mavs three-point specialist canned back-to-back threes at the 6:27 mark to give his newest team a 48-41 edge.

“Buddy” scored a quick two off a Curry assist with less than four minutes to go but the Warriors were still behind 53-46.

The Mavericks were on top 63-59 going into the locker rooms for the halftime break.

While Thompson continued to let it rain from deep, Curry continued to return the favour.

The two-time NBA MVP let a deep 28-foot three pointer fly at the 8:04 mark to give GSW a 72-66 lead after Andrew Wiggins put them back on top earlier in the quarter.

Dallas got outscored 37-24 in the third period and trailed 96-89 with one quarter left to be played.

The fourth quarter got underway and “Buddy” scored consecutive layups to put the Warriors on top 102-100.

Thompson had eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter but missed a wide open three pointer at the 1:29 mark while Dallas struggled to make a bucket.

What was once a definitive seven-point cushion (112-105) for Dallas at the four-minute mark turned into a 114-110 swing thanks to Curry.

The Mavs continued to hang around but the Warriors starting point guard had Mavs centre Dereck Lively II leaning at the top of the key before stepping back for a clutch three.

Quentin Grimes retaliated with a stepback three of his own on the other end of the court to put the Mavs within one but Curry once again iced the game with a pair of makes at the freethrow line.

Dallas had a chance to force OT but Wiggins smothered Luka Doncic on a last minute three-point heave.

The Warriors improved to a 9-2 win/loss record on the season while Dallas dropped to 5-6 in the Western Conference.

The group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup continues for Golden State on Friday at 10pm against the sixth seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the Chase Centre.