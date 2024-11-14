CIBC unveils financing deal with electric vehicle dealer

CIBC Caribbean (Bahamas) says it has teamed with EV Motors to offer auto buyers a financing solution designed to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in The Bahamas.

Inger Johnson, CIBC Caribbean’s district manager, said: “As the demand for sustainable solutions grows, our collaboration with EV Motors signifies a pivotal shift in how we think about transportation and financing. By providing tailored financing options, we are enabling more individuals to make environmentally responsible choices that align with their lifestyles and brand preferences.”

During a recent visit to EV Motors’ Tonique Williams-Darling Highway location, CIBC Caribbean team members assessed Mercedes, BMW, Toyota and BYD models, as well as other brands.

Jayme Pinder, EV Motors’ director of marketing, said: “Aligning with CIBC Caribbean allows us to expand our reach and empower more Bahamians to drive the future of transportation. This collaboration is not just about selling cars; it’s about driving change and fostering a sustainable legacy.”

CIBC Caribbean and EV Motors, in a statement, said their partnership will lower the barriers to Bahamian consumers being able to acquire electric vehicles. This, they added, will help to reduce the carbon footprint in The Bahamas. EV Motors added that it has a team of certified electric vehicle technicians for maintenance and warranty on all its vehicles.