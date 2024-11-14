Developer: OWN EIA not used to get Approvals

By NEIL HARTNELL

An Eleuthera project’s Bahamian co-founder yesterday moved to reassure that the developer did not use its own study to obtain the necessary environmental approvals from the Government.

Carlos Palacious told Tribune Business that while his company, BRON Ltd, conducted its own investigation for the Sunset Marina and Marina Village development in Governor’s Harbour, it was a separate Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by another firm, JSS Consulting, that was submitted to the authorities to obtain the project’s certificate of environmental clearance (CEC).

He spoke out after concerns were raised that “the fox was watching the hen house” because BRON’s involvement meant the developer conducted its own EIA rather than an independent third-party. This newspaper’s own records confirm that BRON produced the initial EIA for a project that will feature 49 single family lots on a near-31 acre site plus develop a 32-slip marina and two 10,000 gallon fuel storage tanks.

And, while the official groundbreaking for the Sunset Marina project took place last week attended by two Cabinet ministers, several residents of Governor’s Harbour are continuing to voice concerns over the location’s suitability for a marina given its exposure to winds from the north-west in the winter that “smash” large boats into the rocks between the 1648 restaurant and Bahama Handprints corner.

Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) chief and environmental activist who lives in Governor’s Harbour, told Tribune Business that Sunset’s site was “a dangerous place to build a marina” while also voicing concerns that the public consultation process for the project was “inadequate” and appeared rushed.

However, Mr Palacious, a coastal engineer by profession, said he and his co-founder partner, Scott Blacquiere, were fully aware of the threat presented to boats docked in their planned marina by bad weather. Besides raising the height of the docks, he added that all boats a Sunset Marina would be kept out of the water on lifts and rejected suggestions this will be an impossibly expensive solution.

As for the project’s EIA, Mr Palacious confirmed that while BRON had conducted its own study it was that produced by JSS Consulting that was ultimately submitted to the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) and used as the basis for obtaining the CEC that was issued on March 11, 2024.

Asserting that BRON simply made use of its own in-house “expertise to understand and evaluate the project”, he added: “We’ve been in this whole approval process for the last year. BRON produced one initially, and then JSS came in and produced their own EIA.

“They have no connection to us. They are a third party. Only one went through the process, which was JSS. JSS did the official EIA, and that was what was published and went through the entire process and received the CEC. That’s the one done by them.”

A Tribune Business report on September 4, 2023, stated that the EIA publicly disclosed at that time had been produced by BRON. And the issue of who compiled the Sunset EIA was raised following last November’s public consultation in written questions submitted to the developers by BREEF’s Mrs McKinney-Lambert.

She asked: “I would like to know who is on the record for preparing the EIA? The October JSS version looks like a copy and paste of the July BRON EIA.” This drew a signed response from Janeen Bullard, JSS’ principal, who said: “JSS Consulting is the environmental consultant on record for preparing the EIA and the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for the Sunset Estates and Marina development.

“Please note that all impacts to present flora and fauna will be addressed in the Environmental Management Plan and the on-site monitoring prior to and during construction. A full-time monitor will be onsite to conduct pre-assessments and continuous monitoring to ensure impacts are limited.”

Others, too, were unconvinced. One source, speaking on condition of anonymity, asserted: “The developer and the consultant are one and the same. BRON, they are the developer. How could the fox be watching the hen house?”

Despite last week’s ground breaking, which was attended by Glenys Hanna Martin, minister of education and technical training, and Clay Sweeting, minister of works and Family Island affairs also in his capacity as local MP, the source said there remain “a lot of objections” to the project.

This was echoed by Mrs McKinney-Lambert, who told Tribune Business: “There are major concerns in the community of Governor’s Harbour about the proposed construction on the seaside and the construction of the marina within the bay. It’s a dangerous place to build a marina, and the consultation was not adequate for a development of this magnitude.

“A lot of people in Governor’s Harbour felt disenfranchised. It’s a small community and it would not have been difficult for people to be involved in the process.” The written account and report of the Sunset Marina public consultation, which was held in November 2023, was only publicly disclosed a week before last Friday’s ground-breaking and Mrs McKinney said much of what occurred was not included.

“It’s not a complete report,” she added. “I think they just need to listen to the people of Governor’s Harbour who have a vested interest in the history and attractiveness of this community. We’re not opposed to development but this is a drastic change for the community of Governor’s Harbour. It’s a drastic change and we don’t want people being pitted against development. It’s not that we don’t want development; we do.”

Paul Peatty, who used to run the dive boat operation for the former Club Med resort in Governor’s Harbour, backed Mrs McKinney-Lambert’s concerns over the marina location. “That whole area is a graveyard. Unless you put a breakwater in there it’s not going to work. I’ve been boating in that area for 40 years and when the wind comes out of the west at 40-50 miles per hour, I’ve rescued quite a few boats at the French Leave dock.”

He added that he had voiced such misgivings to the Sunset developers, who had told him they were “going to do it differently”. And Doon McKinney, Mrs McKinney-Lambert’s mother, in her reply to the public consultation, wrote: “I agree that it would be wonderful to have a marina in Governors Harbour.

“However, in my opinion, having seen a number of large boats smashing into the rocks between 1648 and the corner where Bahama Handprints is, it is an unsuitable location for a marina, even if raised above the sea level. There is no protection from the relentless heavy winter north-west winds and storms as well as hurricanes which, as we know, are becoming more and more severe.”

Mr Palacious, though, told Tribune Business that the developers were well aware of such concerns and have taken steps to protect their future marina clients. He added that “95 percent of the time weather is amazing” at that location, and it was only the “seasonal conditions” with storms and winds that created problems during the other “5 percent”.

Apart from raising all the docks, the Sunset marina will “keep boats on lifts”. Asserting that such lifts cost around $50,000 to install, Mr Palacious said it was not as expensive a solution as some may think. Noting that the marina is not targeted at mega yachts, but instead boats between 25 to 45 feet, he added that boat lifts are a common feature around The Bahamas and taking vessels out of the water lowers maintenance costs.

And not all Governor’s Harbour residents are opposed to the project. Matthew Pinder, owner of Matty Pinder’s Carwash and Matty and Tanya Takeaway, in feedback to the public consultation asserted: “People love to complain.”

Pointing to many changes and developments that have taken place despite encountering initial push back and resistance, he wrote: “I have seen so many people leave this beautiful island because everything remains the same.

“Change isn’t inevitable to them, but when we are able to give our young people meaningful reasons to move back home, to build up the community’s confidence, that’s positive growth. We must learn to evolve as a community. I see no environmental concerns regarding this project and I am here to support it 100 percent.”

Mr Palacious, speaking at last week’s ground breaking, said: ““Governor’s Harbour, known for its historical charm and strategic central location, has long been a cultural and tourism hub on Eleuthera. Sunset Marina and Marina Village builds on this legacy by blending modern amenities with architectural styles that reflect the island’s Bahamian character, creating a destination that appeals to both locals and international visitors.”

“We are thrilled to be part of Eleuthera’s growth story,” added Mr Blacquiere, co-founder of Barefoot Luxury Bahamas. “Sunset Marina and Marina Village represents our commitment to creating developments that honour Bahamian culture, support local entrepreneurship and integrate sustainable practices.”