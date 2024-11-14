Five months prison sentence for $2,400 worth of hemp

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to five months in prison yesterday after he admitted to having $2,400 worth of marijuana in his home earlier this week.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Christopher Scott, 37, on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Police reportedly went to Scott’s residence on Johnson Road acting on a warrant on November 12.

Upon seeing the police, the defendant admitted to having drugs in his home and showed officers the 2.4lb of marijuana he kept in his room.

Scott pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to five months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.