Homecoming celebration for Jonquel Jones all set

THE Government of The Bahamas, through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, is thrilled to announce a grand homecoming celebration in honour of Jonquel Jones, our very own WNBA champion and MVP.

This historic event will celebrate her outstanding accomplishments with the New York Liberty, including her MVP season and championship title, which have brought immense pride and inspiration to Bahamians everywhere.

Major sponsors for this momentous occasion include Baha Mar, ALIV, Grand Bahama Port Authority and Grand Lucayan.

The homecoming tour will kick off on Thursday, November 14, featuring a parade, public meet-and-greet events, and special appearances by Jonquel herself as she connects with fans across The Bahamas. This celebration is designed to honour her athletic excellence, perseverance, and the spirit of determination that has made her a global icon and a beloved hometown hero.

Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture, Hon. Mario Bowleg, expressed deep admiration and excitement, stating, “It was an absolute joy to watch Jonquel play in person this season. Her athleticism, dedication, and love for the game are evident on the court, and we could not be prouder to celebrate her achievements on her home soil. She represents the power of resilience and hard work, and she is an inspiration to our youth and to all Bahamians. We are overjoyed to give her the hero’s welcome she deserves.”

Jones has become a symbol of Bahamian pride on the international stage, inspiring young athletes and sports enthusiasts alike. This homecoming tour gives her fans the chance to connect with her, hear her story firsthand, and celebrate the exceptional journey that has taken her from the courts of The Bahamas to WNBA stardom.

“Jonquel’s success showcases the global impact that Bahamian talent can achieve, and her commitment to her roots is inspiring,” said Acting Director of Sports, Kelsie Johnson-Sills. “The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture is honored to support this celebration and recognize her influence as both an athlete and an ambassador for The Bahamas.”

The tour will include stops at key locations and special events that highlight Bahamian culture and community, culminating in a grand ceremony with honored guests, government officials, and fans, in Grand Bahama on Friday evening. All Bahamians are invited to join in the festivities and cheer on Jonquel as she continues to reach new heights and inspire future generations.

For more information and updates on Jonquel Jones’ homecoming tour schedule, please visit the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture’s Facebook Page.