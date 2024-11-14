Man denies he was involved in an attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN denied his involvement in the attempted killing of a man in New Providence over the summer.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson arraigned Drexel Frazier on attempted murder.

The defendant allegedly attempted to kill a man on July 10 in New Providence.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant was informed his matter would proceed to trial before Justice Grant Thompson.

The defendant’s trial date is tentatively set for May 25, 2026.

Ian Cargill represented the accused.