ORG urges RBPF to be more transparent

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) has urged the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) to be more transparent with information on its investigations, emphasising that public trust can only be strengthened through open communication.

Matt Aubry, ORG’s executive director, said the RBPF has emphasised the need for community assistance in combating crime. However, he stressed that building a positive relationship between the police and the public requires consistent, honest, and clear communication.

While Mr Aubry did not comment on any specific ongoing investigations, he emphasised the importance of police providing updates on timelines and progress in criminal cases.

ORG conducted studies last year revealing that the public struggles to trust the government, public institutions, and non-profit organisations. Mr Aubry said it is not uncommon for people to be sceptical of police systems, noting that societies worldwide face challenges in building trust due to situations that undermine security.

“When you have a lack of information, it only fuels that level of scepticism, and that scepticism is contrary to building public ownership, involvement, and participation,” Mr Aubry said. “Participation is one of the critical roles for having effective governance systems.”

“It’s even more important to be as deliberate and forthcoming as possible. That means if there are challenges or timelines that have been put off because other things are being utilised, or resources are scarce, that’s also important to be able to discuss.”

The RBPF’s lack of transparency in investigations has been a long-standing concern. Many have criticised the police for delaying investigations or not disclosing findings after completing them.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux told The Tribune that an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds in the Small Home Repairs Programme under the Minnis administration is still ongoing.

This follows his statement a year ago, when he told reporters the investigation was 80 percent complete and that the public would soon hear the outcome.

Mr Deleveaux did not give a clear reason behind the delay in its completion.

In August 2023, he told reporters that the investigation was “very close to being resolved,” adding: “I expect very shortly to come back to you and tell you what the results are.”

He said: “A whole lot of witnesses have to be seen. We don’t put a time limit on investigations. We have to do investigations properly. So once we get information, we’re going to check the information out, and once it’s checked out, then we’ll make a determination.”