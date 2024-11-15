Abaco man killed in early morning car crash

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN Abaco man was killed yesterday morning after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a rock on SC Bootle Highway.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.40am when the driver of a grey four-door van veered off the road and collided with a rock.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The victim was identified by friends and family as Emilet Petithomme.

Petithomme’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media as friends and family mourned his passing.

“I knew Amilo while working at G&L,” said Roscoe Thompson, chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township. “He was a kind and considerate person and well mannered. My condolences to the family.”