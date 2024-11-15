Cuba Libre’s ‘Warm the Shacks’ initiative supporting Junkanoo groups ahead of holiday parades

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CUBA Libre launched its annual “Warm the Shacks” initiative yesterday to support Junkanoo groups ahead of the upcoming Junkanoo season.

Gavin Christie, a director at Cuba Libre, announced the donation of one pallet (120 cases) of Cuba Libre to A-category Junkanoo groups as part of the initiative, while B-category groups received half a pallet.

“We understand that Junkanoo is a labour of love, and many of us pour blood, sweat, and tears into it. We want to show our appreciation and give back to the Junkanoo community,” Mr Christie said.

His comments came during a press conference at Poseidon Sports Bar on East Bay Street, which was attended by representatives from several Junkanoo groups, including the Valley Boys, Roots, Colours, Fancy Dancers, Genesis, Music Makers, and others.

Gary Christie, the founding director of Cuba Libre, emphasised the importance of providing Junkanoo participants with food, snacks, drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages to help maintain their energy during performances.

Having grown up participating in Junkanoo, Mr Christie understands the demanding hours involved in preparing for the Boxing Day and New Year parades.

When asked about responsible drinking, Cuba Libre officials reiterated their commitment to promoting moderation and discouraging underage drinking. They expressed hope that Junkanoo leaders would ensure the beverages were consumed responsibly.

Yesterday, several Junkanoo groups thanked Cuba Libre for the donation. This marks the fourth year of the company’s “Warm the Shacks” initiative.