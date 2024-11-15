Groups make final preparations for Junkanoo parades as holidays near

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

JUNKANOO groups are putting the finishing touches on their performances, preparing for an epic showdown in the highly anticipated Boxing Day and New Year’s parades.

Anticipation for this year’s season is heightened by a split within the Valley Boys, resulting in two factions: the World Famous Valley Boys (WFBA), led by Brian Adderley, and the Way Forward, led by Trevor Davis. Both factions are set for a court hearing on November 29 to resolve legal issues.

John Williams, communications officer for the WFBA, said the group’s focus remains on securing first place in the A category for both parades.

“We’re not going to allow any faction, any organisation, or anything to distract us from our job, which is to be a Junkanoo group and go to Bay Street and try to win,” Mr Williams said.

He highlighted the presence of young leaders in both the dance and music sections this year, with members diligently working on costumes and rehearsals.

When asked about the upcoming performances, Mr Williams described them as “very holy” and “country filled.”

Meanwhile, Michael Foster, a 44-year Junkanoo veteran and former Valley Boys chairman, has joined hands with the Way Forward faction.

Mr Foster believes his group’s creativity has surpassed recent years, with preparations well underway.

According to him, the group is about 70 per cent ready for Boxing Day and 90 per cent prepared for the New Year’s parade.

Despite challenges and criticism, he said their commitment remains strong.

The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) has said that only the World Famous Valley Boys will compete in the A category, while the Way Forward will participate as a fun group.

However, Mr Foster insists the Way Forward will compete as an A group, challenging other top groups like the Saxons, Roots, and One Family to be ready.

In the B category, Rashad Seymour, administrator for the Colours Junkanoo group, noted some members are struggling to feel the Junkanoo spirit early in the season.

Despite lacking a sponsor, he said the group is making do with government seed funding, though rising costs remain a challenge.

“We’re grateful for the support, and we’re making the best of what we have, but inflation is still an issue,” Mr Seymour said. He added that many members are personally funding the group’s preparations.

Despite these challenges, he’s confident that Colours will deliver a stellar performance, with a special focus on a particular island for their Boxing Day presentation.

Meanwhile, Genesis choreographer Tanya Sampson said her group has been working tirelessly to create dazzling costumes and routines.

With their first major sponsor in six years, Bahamas Technological Services Limited (BTSL), Genesis is marking its 10th anniversary and aims to bring fresh, innovative energy to Bay Street. Although Genesis is younger than some groups, Ms Sampson said they are ready to make a memorable impact.