Man remanded over fatal Huyler Street stabbing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody on Friday after he was accused of the fatal stabbing of 57-year-old man on Huyler Street last week.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Jonathon Bowleg, 41, on murder.

The defendant allegedly fatally stabbed Jeffrey Burrows to the upper body at his home on November 10.

Neighbors of the deceased reportedly heard arguing and then fighting with the suspect, who was known to him, hours before the murder.

Bowleg appeared before the magistrate with his arm in a sling.

The defendant was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bowleg will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on January 24, 2025.