Man sentenced to one year for housebreaking

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to one year in prison after he admitted to breaking into a residence in New Providence earlier this year.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux arraigned Giovanni Sweeting, 32, on a housebreaking charge on Friday.

The defendant reportedly broke into a person’s residence on May 11.

After pleading guilty to the charge and expressing his remorse for his actions, the defendant was sentenced to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He was informed of his right to appeal sentencing within seven days.




