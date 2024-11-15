Piper Aztec plane crash near GB airport - minor injuries reported

A Piper Aztec PA-23-250 aircraft reportedly crash-landed three to four miles from the Grand Bahama International Airport this afternoon.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), there were six people aboard the plane at the time of the incident with one person reported to have minor injuries. Police initially reported the crash around 2pm.

The aircraft is registered in the United States as N9119.

The AAIA has confirmed that an investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine the cause of the accident.



