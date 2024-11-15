Skippings urges public, ‘stop being hotheaded’ after latest murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CHIEF Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings has urged the public “to stop being hot headed” after another violent fight left a man dead on Wednesday.

The victim, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was found shirtless on Kildeer Drive around 11 pm with multiple stab and gunshot wounds.

According to police, preliminary reports suggest he was confronted by an unknown man driving a white Japanese vehicle.

The two got into a heated altercation during which the suspect stabbed and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Police could not say what the argument was about.

His death brings the country’s murder count to 109 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

It is also the latest fight between two men to turn deadly in recent weeks.

Last week, Jeffrey Burrows was allegedly stabbed to death by a tenant on Saturday, according to his family.

Last month, two brothers-in-law died after their fight turned fatal.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, CSP Skippings called for an end to the senseless killings and urged people to resolve conflicts peacefully.

“Family members, godparents, close friends, girlfriends, boyfriends. It’s time for us now to stop being hot headed. Stop being hot headed. Recognise that you’re gonna argue with somebody. It will happen,” she said.

“You’re not gonna see eye to eye, but I want you to speak with them or find someone. Find an agency.”

She also appealed to men to “put their egos aside,” adding: “We don’t want to see another young man killed. We’ve lost enough already.”