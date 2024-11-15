Teens remanded over stabbing as victim arraigned for separate murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

TWO 18-year-old boys were remanded into custody on Friday after they were accused in a near-fatal stabbing on Huyler Street last week.

The victim in this matter was arraigned for a separate murder on the same day as the two teens.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Labron Burrows and Troy Rolle on attempted murder.

The defendants allegedly stabbed 41-year-old Jonathon Bowleg to the head and upper body multiple times at his residence at 8.30am on November 10.

The victim was successfully treated for his injuries in hospital.

In a separate murder charge, Bowleg, 41, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

Bowleg allegedly fatally stabbed Jeffrey Burrows to the upper body at his home at Huyler Street on November 10.

The teens were informed that their matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The pair will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their VBIs are potentially served on February 28, 2025.

Wilver Deleveaux represented Burrows, while Mark Penn represented Rolle.