WNBA Champion and MVP Jonquel Jones returns to hero’s welcome in Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama’s pride and WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones touched down in Freeport on Thursday to a hero’s welcome.

As she emerged from the American Airlines aircraft, Jones was greeted by cheers from well-wishers at the Grand Bahama International Airport. Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, and Norris Bain, assistant director at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, were on hand to welcome her home.

Jones, a centre with the New York Liberty, arrived around noon with a small entourage that included her family, teammate guard-forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, and her media team from the WNBA New York Liberty franchise.

It was an unforgettable moment as local residents and Junkanooers gathered outside the terminal, proudly wearing Bahamian colours and waving flags to welcome their very own star from West Grand Bahama.

She greeted and hugged people who mentored her during her days as a young student-athlete in Grand Bahama.

Jones, who was awarded the WNBA Finals MVP title after finishing with 17 points and six rebounds in Game 5, helped secure the first title in the franchise’s history for the New York Liberty last month. She was the team’s most consistent player throughout the series.

“It feels really good to be back home, hear the Junkanoo music, and get the great welcome from everybody,” said Jones.

“It’s been a long time, working hard, winning the championship. So, to come back home and be received like this feels amazing,” she told The Tribune.

Jones added that she was also looking forward to enjoying some conch. “That is the main thing I can’t find in the States, so a lot of conch,” she said.

“I am really looking forward to a great time because it’s not often that a championship is won. It’s not often that it’s a Bahamian player; it’s not often it’s someone from Grand Bahama; it’s not often it’s someone from the Rocks. So, it really feels good to come home, be embraced in this way, and have people cherish you because there’s a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see.”

Jones also spoke about the challenges faced by women athletes.

“We don’t get the things we deserve. So, to come back to a place where you were born and bred and where people poured into you, it feels really good to be welcomed and received in that way. I have a lot of appreciation for everyone involved and the NY Liberty organisation as well, making sure I had what I needed to be here.”

She expressed gratitude to her teammate for making time to come down and celebrate with her. “We talked about it after we won, what we were going to do, so to have it all come together means a lot. I thank my family, fiancé, and everybody that poured so much into me and allowed this moment to happen, and I’m just really excited to be home and take part in everything.”

Jones paid a courtesy call at the Ministry for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister and later met with executives at the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

A motorcade will be held in her honour tomorrow, starting at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex and ending in her hometown of West Grand Bahama. Youth, Sports, and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg is expected to attend the event.

During brief remarks at the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Moxey described Jones’ achievement as historic.

“She is the first in WNBA history to win MVP, Sixth Woman of the Year, and WNBA Most Improved Player Award in one year – she is our very own.”

“The GB community and Bahamian people at large applaud your steadfastness, commitment, and all you do for the community and the Bahamas.”

“We know the challenges that exist in sports, and Jonquel…has excelled at the highest level, and we applaud you.”

Mr Bain added that, when they learned of Jonquel’s return, they wanted to ensure she was celebrated in a big way.

“Jonquel, there is no way in the world that the Government of The Bahamas would allow you to come home and not make a big deal about it,” he said.

“The government is sparing no limits financially to ensure that Jonquel and her teammates enjoy Grand Bahama and know that the people of Grand Bahama love her.”

Mr Bain described her as a remarkable young athlete who also played soccer and softball. He encouraged Bahamians to wear their colours and celebrate her achievements as a professional basketball player.