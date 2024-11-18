85% of guns were bought in the US

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
A LARGER proportion of firearms recovered in The Bahamas was traced to the United States compared to any other Caribbean country, a new report highlights.
Eighty-five percent of recovered guns in The Bahamas from 2018 to 2022 were traced to a USA retail buyer. Among other Caribbean countries, 80 percent of firearms were traced to the USA in Barbados, the next highest.
The data from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) department is highlighted in a report by the United States Government Accountability Office.
A variety of concealment techniques are used to traffic the guns.
The guns, according to the report, are trafficked “most commonly through shipping transport and can be concealed in large items, such as automobiles and televisions, or broken into components and hidden in household items, such as bags of rice or cereal boxes, and packaged in breakbulk cargo.”
“Firearms are available for illegal purchase in illicit markets and resold for higher prices. For example, Bahamian officials told us that a firearm retailing for $350 in the US can be resold illegally in The Bahamas for $1,600.”
“In addition, US and Caribbean officials told us that corruption within Caribbean government agencies significantly hinders efforts to combat firearms trafficking. For instance, firearms traffickers bribe customs officials to ensure their shipments containing firearms or firearms parts go uninspected, resulting in fewer firearms seizures, according to US and Caribbean officials.”
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has highlighted the role the USA plays in this country’s gun problem.
Last year, the country joined Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit to hold US gun manufacturers accountable for the spread of firearms in the region.
Since then, the government has also agreed with the US-based non-profit Global Action on Gun Violence (GAGV) to analyse the prospects of suing firearms dealers, distributors and manufacturers.
In August, a US judge ruled that Mexico did not demonstrate adequate connections between six of the eight defendants and Massachusetts, where the case was filed. The dismissed companies include Sturm, Ruger, Glock, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Colt’s Manufacturing, and Century International Arms.
The judge said Mexico failed to show that firearms sold in Massachusetts caused it any harm.
Mr Davis has previously said the government’s joined the lawsuit in support of Mexico to hold US gun manufacturers liable for the harm caused by their products. Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago had also joined the appeal as friends of the court.
Comments
bahamianson 1 day, 8 hours ago
I thought they came in from europe
ScubaSteve 1 day, 3 hours ago
You are joking right? Sarcasm???
bahamianson 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
Yes
whatsup 1 day, 3 hours ago
I really don't care where they are coming from....I CARE MORE ABOUT WHY THE GOV CAN NOT STOP THEM.
Cobalt 1 day, 1 hour ago
It is extremely difficult and expensive to police our waters. We’re an archipelago with dozens of entry points into our country. Personnel alone would cost the government tens of millions of dollars. Hardware and software would be another hundred million expenditure. National security is not a cheap venture!
bahamianson 12 hours, 10 minutes ago
So, just let th3m all in, stop waving our hands and.give up
DiverBelow 9 hours, 52 minutes ago
You were not around during the era of Miami Cocaine Cowboy days & the overflow to/from Bahamas.
ExposedU2C 1 day, 3 hours ago
Both Trump and DeSantis say Davis neglected to point out that most of the guns he speaks of were purchased by illegal aliens who are allowed to hide out in the Bahamas by the PLP government and are now an increasing existential national security threat to the U.S.
truetruebahamian 1 day, 2 hours ago
Absolutely right, this upcoming administration in the U.S. are not our friends, and they are no friends to their burgeoning overpopulation of uneducated persons, citizens or otherwise, or their neighbours.
Cobalt 1 day, 1 hour ago
@ExposedU2C
Naaah, I disagree. While what you have stated may be true, it pails in comparison to the United State’s responsibility in this matter. The United States has created a global arms-trafficking crisis due to their unwillingness to amend gun-control laws. I can write a book on this issue, but I won’t. I will simply say that this crisis falls squarely on the shoulders of the U.S. government and they know it. It is a problem that is much to big for a developing country as small as the Bahamas with a proximity of only 60 miles to the United States.
Porcupine 1 day, 1 hour ago
85% of our food also comes from the US, too. So does gasoline. Guns can't be stopped from coming into The Bahamas. Period. Maybe we could try to quit producing so many criminals and those who use guns to solve their problems. Sounds like a failure of our own society, Mr. Davis, don't you think? Didn't they teach critical thinking in law school? Did they only teach how to go around suing people for our own failures?
Cobalt 1 day, 1 hour ago
Not that simple! Trust me!
I’m not saying that successive government shouldn't carry any blame. However, the United States is the primary problem on this issue. Brave Davis, the PLP/FNM, and the Bahamian people are the secondary and tertiary problems. They’re the extension of a much greater problem. The gun crisis within the United States has spiraled out of control in epic proportions so much so that their septic tanks (lack of gun control) are now leaking into our country and most the world.
Porcupine 1 day, 1 hour ago
Wikipedia suggests that The Bahamas murder rate is around 28 per 100,000 people whereas the US is around 4 per 100,000 people. The US has more guns than people. Well over 400 million. Think hard people. Are the guns the problem? Or, could it be lack of parenting and social malaise? Just asking. The solutions proposed by our politicians, police and pastors are what a D- education produces.
Cobalt 1 day, 1 hour ago
True. But not that simple.
Cobalt 1 day ago
I am in no way vindicating Brave Davis, the FNM, nor the Bahamian people’s responsibility in this matter. But at least we don’t have children constantly being cut down by machine gun fire purposefully when they attend school. The availability of guns have become far too accessible and prevalent in the U.S. to the point where it’s spilling over into our country.
DiverBelow 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Not yet, ...you do have their Dad's & Uncles being cut down in their early prime years. Children do not forget pain & disruptions of life. All guns have serial numbers, except plastics, a source for tracing if government or lawyers were serious in suits. Funds spending dictates the seriousness of effort, be it import controls, patrolling or judicial...$ per 100,000.
JohnQ 1 day ago
Next up the Bahamian government will join with several other countries in a law suit against automobile manufacturers to hold them liable for the harm caused by their products. Recent data indicates that Nissan, Toyota, GM, Ford and Tesla automobiles are directly responsible for numerous traffic fatalities.
Additionally, the Bahamian government will join several other countries in a law suit against Japanese motorcycle manufacturers Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha and Honda in order to hold the manufacturers liable for the harm caused by their products.
Bonefishpete 21 hours, 11 minutes ago
The right honorable Governor of Florida has passed a law that allows normal citizens to carry guns without a permit. Been waiting for the blood to flow through the streets. Hasn't happened yet, maybe this weekend.
DiverBelow 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
Right, Honorable?
