85% of guns were bought in the US

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A LARGER proportion of firearms recovered in The Bahamas was traced to the United States compared to any other Caribbean country, a new report highlights.

Eighty-five percent of recovered guns in The Bahamas from 2018 to 2022 were traced to a USA retail buyer. Among other Caribbean countries, 80 percent of firearms were traced to the USA in Barbados, the next highest.

The data from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) department is highlighted in a report by the United States Government Accountability Office.

A variety of concealment techniques are used to traffic the guns.

The guns, according to the report, are trafficked “most commonly through shipping transport and can be concealed in large items, such as automobiles and televisions, or broken into components and hidden in household items, such as bags of rice or cereal boxes, and packaged in breakbulk cargo.”

“Firearms are available for illegal purchase in illicit markets and resold for higher prices. For example, Bahamian officials told us that a firearm retailing for $350 in the US can be resold illegally in The Bahamas for $1,600.”

“In addition, US and Caribbean officials told us that corruption within Caribbean government agencies significantly hinders efforts to combat firearms trafficking. For instance, firearms traffickers bribe customs officials to ensure their shipments containing firearms or firearms parts go uninspected, resulting in fewer firearms seizures, according to US and Caribbean officials.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has highlighted the role the USA plays in this country’s gun problem.

Last year, the country joined Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit to hold US gun manufacturers accountable for the spread of firearms in the region.

Since then, the government has also agreed with the US-based non-profit Global Action on Gun Violence (GAGV) to analyse the prospects of suing firearms dealers, distributors and manufacturers.

In August, a US judge ruled that Mexico did not demonstrate adequate connections between six of the eight defendants and Massachusetts, where the case was filed. The dismissed companies include Sturm, Ruger, Glock, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Colt’s Manufacturing, and Century International Arms.

The judge said Mexico failed to show that firearms sold in Massachusetts caused it any harm.

Mr Davis has previously said the government’s joined the lawsuit in support of Mexico to hold US gun manufacturers liable for the harm caused by their products. Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago had also joined the appeal as friends of the court.