Cabinet approves construction of medium, high and super-maximum prison

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Monroe said Cabinet has approved the construction of medium, high, and super-maximum security housing units at the prison, which will include mental health cells, a clinic, and a medical facility.
He could not say how much the expansion project would cost, but Cabinet’s decisions came long after he and Prison Commissioner Doan Cleare began agitating for approval to expand the prison.
In September 2023, Commissioner Cleare revealed that the cost of the prison expansion had been reduced by 40 percent, from an initial $93m.
Mr Munroe said: “The juvenile facility and the female facility is easier to remedy because they’re just cells to isolate inmates if he or she is sick. The remand centre is a little more difficult, because we have to take out all the toilets and replace them because the fire that happened there was because of inmates throwing little things down. So that’s going to be longer than doing the isolation cells. The isolation cells may be a matter of months, whereas that’s a longer process.
National security officials say upgrading the prison is critical to securing accreditation from the American Correctional Association.
Commissioner Cleare admitted earlier this year that the prison failed an accreditation inspection in 2023, saying officials knew the prison would “fail miserably.”
He said the most significant remaining problem is the inadequate toilet system, noting the prison’s slopping practices, a defining characteristic of the institution in Bahamian culture, must be eradicated to be accredited.
Comments
JohnDoes 1 day, 4 hours ago
Why not build a suitable size institution a Cay or Small island like Alcatraz or Guantanamo, especially High & Supermaximum? This way criminals will think twice about going to jail especially if they are going to be transported to a maximum security island. Nassau is too small for the population, so the government needs to start thinking about outward expansion and development of the outer islands.
truetruebahamian 1 day, 3 hours ago
You would have to make sure that the unit is patrolled by dozens of big hungry sharks.
DiverBelow 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
Irrelevant of the location, be careful to not make prisons too comfortable or a labor /industry source, as examples in US. Best discouragement for crime is not a death penalty, although a yearly hanging is a fair deterrent. The squalor & horrible demeaning conditions, similar to middle ages prisons are quite effective (without their judicial methods). Nassau is presently becoming a reverse prison, with the ease of bonds & paroles. The people are the ones behind bars at their homes & jobs, criminals are on the streets. A common situation in many 3rd world countries. Window bars & private security presences are obvious indicators.
hrysippus 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
So many Bahamians breaking the law, . Stealing our tings and leaving us poor. . Political appointees paid for not working. . Seeking bribes, corruption lurking. . Sometimes getting caught and sent down to Fox Hill. . Now members be debating the latest prison bill. . Medium, High, and Super Max. . Means a new or higher tax. . Sigh.
