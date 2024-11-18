Cabinet approves construction of medium, high and super-maximum prison

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Monroe said Cabinet has approved the construction of medium, high, and super-maximum security housing units at the prison, which will include mental health cells, a clinic, and a medical facility.

He could not say how much the expansion project would cost, but Cabinet’s decisions came long after he and Prison Commissioner Doan Cleare began agitating for approval to expand the prison.

In September 2023, Commissioner Cleare revealed that the cost of the prison expansion had been reduced by 40 percent, from an initial $93m.

Mr Munroe said: “The juvenile facility and the female facility is easier to remedy because they’re just cells to isolate inmates if he or she is sick. The remand centre is a little more difficult, because we have to take out all the toilets and replace them because the fire that happened there was because of inmates throwing little things down. So that’s going to be longer than doing the isolation cells. The isolation cells may be a matter of months, whereas that’s a longer process.

National security officials say upgrading the prison is critical to securing accreditation from the American Correctional Association.

Commissioner Cleare admitted earlier this year that the prison failed an accreditation inspection in 2023, saying officials knew the prison would “fail miserably.”

He said the most significant remaining problem is the inadequate toilet system, noting the prison’s slopping practices, a defining characteristic of the institution in Bahamian culture, must be eradicated to be accredited.