GAIN AN EDGE: UB North - Inspiring change and a new wave of environmental stewardship

In Grand Bahama, an island repeatedly battered by devastating hurricanes, a new wave of environmental stewardship is gaining momentum, led by the University of The Bahamas north (UB north). With a growing emphasis on sustainability, UB north is equipping students to confront climate change head-on and help shape a resilient future for The Bahamas.

While global leaders deliberated last week at COP29 in Azerbaijan, calling for urgent climate action, UB north students and faculty were already putting that resolve into practice. Among them is Marine Science major Alejandro Moncur, who sees the challenge of sustainability not as a burden but as a thrilling opportunity.

“It feels rather interesting and exciting,” said Moncur. “Some may find it terrifying when thinking that it’s up to our generation to influence a change in sustainability for the future, but my perspective is that I view the matter as an intriguing challenge.

“I know our generation is filled with capable people, environmental advocates, conservationists and much more. I am an environmental advocate and I will continue to fight for a sustainable future, so I find the matter as an exciting opportunity to make a difference.”

Alejandro is one of many young Bahamians driven by a shared purpose: ensuring the nation adopts global best practices for sustainable development as outlined in the United nations’ 2030 Agenda.

Hurricane Dorian, the catastrophic Category 5 storm that devastated Grand Bahama and Abaco in 2019, was a stark reminder of the vulnerability of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like The Bahamas. The storm, which left entire communities in ruins and claimed scores of lives, underscored the urgent need for expertise and action in disaster management, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Dr Ancellino Davis, assistant professor, environmental science and faculty programmes coordinator at the UB north Field Station, is helping to cultivate a new cadre of environmental stewards. Through the “Sustainability and Environmental Science” course that he teaches, Dr Davis is nurturing a generation of students who see them- selves as part of the solution.

“They are passionate about their country and their island and they take ownership. Most of them want to be a part of the solution,” Dr Davis said.

“My personal desire is to see that no Bahamian student has to leave The Bahamas to study our native environment and that UB north students do not have to move from Grand Bahama to complete their environmental science or SIS degrees. I feel they are achievable goals and I already have had the opportunity to support some students on their path to individual success.”

UB north’s leadership is equally focused on creating world-class facilities for students. The planned restoration of the facility in East Grand Bahama that was damaged in Hurricane Dorian is a crucial step that Dr Davis welcomes.

“This will give researchers a location to work on the problems we face while surrounded by the impacts. Climate change is palpable there, and I feel it will strengthen the work.

“The Small Island Studies team at the university is working to create more intimate relationships with the Bahamas national Trust, Coral Vita, Waterkeepers Bahamas and other partners to showcase our natural history and connect students directly with the content they see in class.”

As hurricanes grow more intense and climate change accelerates, the stakes for The Bahamas are higher than ever. UB north is leading the charge to develop the knowledge, expertise, and solutions needed to address these challenges.

• “Gain An Edge” is a collaboration of Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on issues surrounding education. To share your thoughts, email gainanedge@tribunemedia.net.