Munroe cautions graduates against corruption at RBPF passing out event

ONE hundred recruits graduated from the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s training programme in a ceremony on Friday.

Family and friends cheered at the Police Training College for the 72 men and 28 women of the A, B, and C squad. The cohort received six months of training in general police duties, criminal law, traffic investigation, and defensive tactics.

The ceremony had a rocky start as one recruit collapsed and received medical attention. Eventually, the recruit appeared to rejoin his fellow officers. While they made a small portion of the cohort, the female recruits received five of the six recruit awards.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe encouraged the recruits to steer clear of the vices that have tarnished many law enforcement agencies worldwide.

“Corruption, whether in small or large forms, erodes public trust, and trust is the foundation of effective policing,” he said. “Every decision you make in uniform reflects not just on you but on the entire Royal Bahamas Police Force. It reflects on the government and the people of The Bahamas. Upholding your integrity will earn you the respect of your community and set a standard for those who follow.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander repeated the advice to use other officers’ mistakes to avoid negative pitfalls.

“This is not just a job,” he said. “It is a calling, a commitment to service. You have taken an oath to serve, to place the safety and security of your community above your needs and to uphold the principles that guide this noble profession you’re training has prepared you for many of the challenges that lie ahead.”

Friday’s graduation ceremony came after the passing out ceremony of 66 men and 30 women ofsquadsD,E,andFat the Grand Bahama Sport Complex last week.