‘High alert’ on security firms illegally hiring foreigners

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of National Security is on high alert over suspicions that private security firms are illegally hiring non-Bahamians as security guards, violating the law.

Chief Counsel of the ministry, Paul Jones, announced yesterday that a seminar would be held on Friday to emphasise compliance with the Inquiry Agents and Security Guards Act and Regulations. The event will also discuss allowing security guards to carry firearms while on duty.

Under the law, only Bahamian citizens are eligible for employment as security guards or inquiry agents. Mr Jones said there may be exceptions for non-Bahamians granted spousal permits leading to citizenship.

“We suspect that a number of non-Bahamians may be working in this area, and persons may be illegally employing them,” Mr Jones said at a press conference. “As far as we know, it’s an industry restricted for Bahamians.”

Mr Jones suggested that firms might be hiring foreigners due to difficulties finding Bahamians to fill these roles. He said some people have complained Bahamians don’t want to work or have an issue with the working hours for the job. However, he stressed that the ministry is monitoring companies violating the law regardless of their reasons.

All security guards and inquiry agents must hold licences issued by the Ministry of National Security. Licences are granted based on the person’s character and history.

Security companies are required to have proper licences as well. Companies are also required to have indemnity insurance to protect security guards in case of incidents happening while on duty.

Companies hiring non-Bahamians or unlicensed personnel face fines ranging from $500 to $2,000.

Mr Jones said the possibility of security officers being allowed to carry firearms in the future will be addressed at the seminar.

“There is a possibility,” he said. “This seminar would give us an opportunity to also hear from them, and so that we can put forward certain recommendations to cause certain things to come into being. They’re the actual practitioners.”

“The police rely on them to be able to report to them suspicious situations and activities around schools.”

The seminar will take place at the Paul Farquharson Centre on Friday.