Hope of end to confusion over $200 fee to extend stay

BAHAMIAN marinas yesterday voiced optimism that the Deputy Prime Minister and Immigration have cleared up the “confusion” over the $200 ‘stay extension’ fee ahead of the peak winter boating season.

Peter Maury, the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) president, told Tribune Business he had been using all available social media channels to post a Ministry of Immigration and National Insurance announcement that “passengers and crew aboard pleasure vessels”, as well as “regular winter residents” and second homeowners, will receive “special consideration” regarding the fees.

The notice was issued after Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, sought to clarify that the $200 non-refundable fee that must be paid so that non-Bahamians can extend their stay in this nation applied only to long-term work permit holders - not tourists.

Seemingly speaking out in a bid to alleviate visitor confusion over whether they needed to apply for an extension, Mr Cooper told ZNS: “Firstly, there is misinformation on this issue. I have spoken with the minister responsible for Immigration, and the director for Immigration, and they have released a clarifying memorandum for all Immigration officers across the country that this doesn’t apply to tourists.

“This does not apply to home owners, this does not apply to cruising permits. This was designed really for the renewal of work permits, long-term work permits in particular. So we must be sure that we get the understanding out that this is not an impediment for short-term stays, this is not an impediment for tourists in any way; cruising and stopovers; that this applies only to long-term work permit applications.”

However, based on social media postings by frustrated visiting boaters, it appears that the memo has yet to be viewed by all Immigration officers. “There is a lot of conversation right now around the allowed length of stay and the new fees being charged by Customs and Immigration,” one wrote. “As is sadly typical of this island nation, application of the rules varies widely. “Cruisers experience completely different interpretations of the rules on a regular basis depending on port of entry. There doesn’t seem to be that much discretion in the rules, but it is certainly taken by the officers. As of September, there is a $200 per person fee any time an extension of stay is requested.

“The minister of tourism, Chester Cooper, has himself said that the new fee was never intended for tourists or cruising permits. He said it was only intended for long-term work visas only. It’s on video; his words are clear. Yet while checking in yesterday, Immigration told me flat out that isn’t true. I mentioned the comments from the man in charge, and she stated: “That isn’t true; everyone has to pay the fee.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC had warned the measure was coming when he unveiled the 2024-2025 Budget at the end of May. “The Immigration Department will also implement a Visitors Stay extension application fee of $200. This will cover the costs of issuing a visitors’ card,” Mr Davis explained, explicitly stating that it would impact tourism.

It is unclear whether Mr Cooper’s comments represent a back track or climb down in the face of concerns and opposition from tourism-related industries and businesses. However, it is standard practice for the Immigration Department to charge a non-refundable processing fee - whether $200 or another sum - to cover the costs, and recover the expense, associated with various permit application types.

And The Bahamas, like all sovereign states, has the right to at all times regulate and manage its borders, determine who is within its territory and decide how long it will permit them to stay. And the $200 one-time fee, in and of itself, is hardly a huge sum for visiting tourists and boat crews to pay if they decide to extend their stay and original cruising permit.

However, Mr Maury yesterday said its end-September implementation had further worsened an-already “confusing” and bureaucratic process for visiting boaters entering The Bahamas by adding another layer of inconvenience.

The Immigration flyer confirming its September 18, 2024, introduction appeared to require all applicants to now “book an appointment” via the Department’s website and physically attend in person to obtain the extension of stay. This also has to be accompanied by the cruising permit, proof of payment and contact details.

Mr Maury, though, said Mr Cooper’s comments were supported by yesterday’s Ministry of Immigration and National Insurance notice that pledged boaters will receive “special consideration” when it comes to extending their stay in The Bahamas. It did not, though, state that they will be exempt from the requirements.

The notice clarified that all tourists visiting The Bahamas for vacation or leisure will be “granted a minimum stay of 30 days” in line with current policy, which is enforced at the discretion of Immigration officers. Those seeking to extend their stay must apply at the nearest Immigration office at least five days in advance of the expiration of their initial permission.

Marina operators have also previously complained that the length of stay granted to visiting boaters by Immigration often fails to align with the cruising permit duration, which are typically issued for three months to a year. Mr Maury yesterday said visitors must check to ensure the two are properly aligned to guard against having to return to Immigration for repeated stay extensions.

However, he added that it was critical Mr Cooper had provided clarification ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays that mark the start of the winter boating season. “We were having all kinds of people saying they would not come to The Bahamas again because of this,” Mr Maury told Tribune Business.

“It was already confusing, and that’s what we’ve been kind of complaining about and working on. I think this kind of sorts it out. I’m glad they didn’t wait for the day before, like they did in some cases, so this gives us plenty of time. Now we have it in advance of Thanksgiving. Our busy time is Christmas and New Year. That’s key. We’re well ahead of the curve right now.

“I was posting it [the announcement] and putting it out there today.... We haven’t seen anybody check in since this came out in writing. We’re still waiting for the boats. The weather is clearing up in the next couple of days. We have arrivals hopefully for Thanksgiving and everything else,” he added.

“I sent it out today. A lot of marina operators are saying this is kind of what they needed. Nobody has said anything negative so it’s a good thing.”