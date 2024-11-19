Kelly’s Toyland officially opens

On Saturday, November 9th, 2024, Toyland 2024 officially opened its doors, kicking off the holiday season with a spectacular celebration that brought joy and festive cheer to shoppers of all ages.

The opening event transformed Kelly’s House & Home into a winter wonderland, filled with enchanting sights, sweet treats, and unforgettable experiences with promises to be the holiday destination of the year.

The opening was filled with festive music and lively performances.

The Aquinas Band brought holiday cheer with a musical performance, spreading joy through their rendition of seasonal favourites.

The CH Reeves Junior High School Junkanoo Group brought an exciting cultural experience with their vibrant and high-energy Junkanoo rhythms filling the air with a lively holiday spirit.

The event featured several exciting highlights, ensuring that all attendees left with smiles, sweet memories, and a festive spirit. From the moment guests arrived, they were greeted with the warmth and charm of the holiday season.

Toyland was beautifully adorned with sparkling lights, festive decorations, and the joyful sounds of Christmas, setting the perfect stage for a magical experience.

The biggest stars of the event, Snow Bear and Santa Claus, made their grand entrances, creating an unforgettable experience for families.

Kids and adults alike lined up to take photos with Snow Bear and Santa, who greeted visitors at the magical Santa’s Workshop.

Santa himself was there to listen to children’s wishes and pose for photos, making the experience even more memorable.

With the success of the opening event, Toyland 2024 has officially become the holiday destination to visit this season.