One dead, two injured in boat accident in North Andros

ONE young man is dead, and two others are getting medical treatment following a boating accident at sea in North Andros.

Beverley Laramore, Island Administrator for Andros, confirmed the tragedy, reporting that three young men were aboard the vessel when it capsized at sea.

The ages of the victims are unknown, but they are believed to be not older than 30.

The accident occurred at sea. The strong tide carried the boat close to Morgan’s Bluff Harbour, where one of the survivors managed to swim ashore to get help.

“I don’t know what time it happened, but I think they left yesterday,” said Ms Laramore. “The ones that survived are receiving medical treatment. They had been trying to survive at sea for quite some time before the tide brought them back close to Morgan’s Bluff.”

She confirmed that one survivor is in critical condition while the other is stable.

The administrator warned the public about the dangers of venturing out to sea in bad weather conditions.

“I want to say to the community and the nation at large: please be mindful of the weather,” she stressed. “We are fighting against mother nature. It is a king tide right now, and the weather is not good, so take caution. Your life is way more important than any trip on a boat. Please be cautious.”

Ms Laramore also extended her condolences to the family of the deceased, and prayers for the recovery of the young man who was critically injured.

“We will be visiting with the families and keeping them in our prayers,” she said. “We offer our condolences to the family of the person who has expired, and we pray for the one in critical condition, that he may be restored to health. We hope our community can heal from this tragic loss.”