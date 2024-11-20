Baha Mar hoops: VJ Edgecombe and Baylor Bears in action Thursday

No. 22 St. John’s earned its first ranking in six years in last week’s poll and coach Rick Pitino’s team passed its first test, beating his son Richard and New Mexico 85-71 at Madison Square Garden.

The Red Storm (4-0) face an even tougher task on Thursday against freshman VJ Edgecombe and No. 13 Baylor Bears at Baha Mar Hoops in the Bahamas.

The Bears (3-1) opened the season No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25, but took a big tumble following a season-opening blowout loss to No. 3 Gonzaga. Baylor bounced back to beat No. 20 Arkansas 72-67 and followed with blowout wins over Sam Houston State and Tarleton.

The Bears are No. 6 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and has a talented roster that includes three transfers: Jeremy Roach (Duke), Norchad Omier (Miami) and Jalen Celestine (California).

St. John’s is top 25 in adjusted offence and defence, according to KenPom.

Athletic forward RJ Luis Jr. leads the Red Storm with 17.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The winner of that game will face No. 11 Tennessee or Virginia.