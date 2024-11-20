Bahamas Youth Flag Football League hosts 11 games during week three

THE Bahamas Youth Flag Football League hosted 11 matchups for week three on the fields opposite the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Briland Barracudas won five out of their three matchups:

Briland (team one) defeated Team Dawkins 14-2 in the 10-13 age group.

Briland (team two) got the best of Team Rolle 7-0 in the 10-13 age group.

Team Rolle edged out Team Dawkins 13-6 in the 14-17 age group.

Briland (team two) knocked off Team Munroe 12-6 in the 10-13 age group.

Briland (team two) had a tightly contested matchup against Team Akeem but won the game 7-6.

Briland (team one) triumphed over Team Moss 21-0 in the 10-13 age group.

Team Munroe dominated Team Kevin 24-6 in the 14-17 age group.

Team Moss closed out Team Akeem 6-0 in the 14-17 age group.

Team Kevin spoiled Briland’s (team one) visit in the 10-13 age group. The former took the game 30-9.

Team Sheldeen won convincingly over Team Inne 16-4 in the 6-9 age group.

Team Dawkins toppled Team Akeem 12-7 in the 6-9 age group.