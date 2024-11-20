0

Bahamas Youth Flag Football League hosts 11 games during week three

As of Wednesday, November 20, 2024

THE Bahamas Youth Flag Football League hosted 11 matchups for week three on the fields opposite the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Briland Barracudas won five out of their three matchups:

Briland (team one) defeated Team Dawkins 14-2 in the 10-13 age group. 

Briland (team two) got the best of Team Rolle 7-0 in the 10-13 age group.

Team Rolle edged out Team Dawkins 13-6 in the 14-17 age group.

Briland (team two) knocked off Team Munroe 12-6 in the 10-13 age group.

Briland (team two) had a tightly contested matchup against Team Akeem but won the game 7-6.

Briland (team one) triumphed over Team Moss 21-0 in the 10-13 age group. 

Team Munroe dominated Team Kevin 24-6 in the 14-17 age group.

Team Moss closed out Team Akeem 6-0 in the 14-17 age group.

Team Kevin spoiled Briland’s (team one) visit in the 10-13 age group. The former took the game 30-9.

Team Sheldeen won convincingly over Team Inne 16-4 in the 6-9 age group. 

Team Dawkins toppled Team Akeem 12-7 in the 6-9 age group. 

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment