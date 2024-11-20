Family of missing man desperate for closure one year later

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

OVER a year has passed since 47-year-old Samuel Lafleur disappeared in Andros, and his family remains desperate for closure — whether that means finding his body or answers.

Kendrick Lafleur, Mr Lafleur’s brother, told The Tribune yesterday that it has been more than a year since his mentally ill brother was last seen in June 2023. Samuel had struggled with marijuana use for years, which led to multiple stays at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. His disappearance, however, remains a mystery. His family continues to hold out hope that he could still be found alive.

Mr Lafleur, who is Samuel’s primary caretaker, lives in Lowe Sound, while Samuel resided in Nicholls Town. He said he constantly thinks about his brother.

Occasionally, Mr Lafleur receives tips from residents suggesting areas to search on the island. However, these efforts have repeatedly ended in a “dead end”. He noted that police search efforts ceased long ago. He believes authorities were not as helpful as they could have been when Samuel initially went missing.

He said his brother lived in the United States in the early 2000s for school, eventually married and had a child. After the couple divorced, Samuel eventually returned to The Bahamas.

There have been rumours suggesting that Samuel may have returned to the US with some Americans who visited the island. However, Mr Lafleur said there is no evidence to support this theory.

He also acknowledged that even if his brother is still in Andros, the chances of finding him alive are slim.

“I wouldn’t think you could survive the elements that long,” he said. “Even though Andros is a big place, somebody had to see you. It’s not like the city — everybody knows someone.”

“To be honest, I’m hoping to find his body, but even that keeps coming up short.

“That would bring closure for me and everybody, because at least we would know what we’re up against. But not having anything to go on still gives you a little doubt at the same time, but it still gives you hope too.”