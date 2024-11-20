Man accused of attempted theft of laptop

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after being accused of trying to steal a laptop from an electronic store in the Mall at Marathon last week.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Rodger Nixon, 61, on stealing and receiving charges.

The accused is charged with stealing an Aceus laptop valued at $300 from CTI Cellular & Electronics on November 9.

He was allegedly found with the stolen item later that day.

Nixon pleaded not guilty to both charges.

His bail was set at $2,500 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the East Street South Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

Nixon’s trial begins on February 13, 2025.