Man charged for fatal shooting of Adebo Cambridge last week

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in custody after being accused of killing a man in Monastery Park last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned 32-year-old Jermaine Johnson on a charge of murder.

Johnson is accused of accosting Adebo Cambridge on Killdeer Drive, west of Beatrice Avenue, on the night of November 13 while driving a white Japanese vehicle. He reportedly stabbed Cambridge and then shot him multiple times in the head and upper body before fleeing the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Before being remanded at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, Johnson was allowed a moment with a relative in court.

The VBI is scheduled to be served on March 26, 2025.

Levan Johnson represented the accused.