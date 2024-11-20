MARCO alert issued for 12-year-old Adriel Moxey

Police have issued a MARCO alert for 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, who has been missing since Monday evening.

Adriel was last seen leaving Junkanoo practice at Anatol Rogers on Monday, November 18, at 6pm.

Her mother, Sasha Moxey, 32, begged the seventh grader to come home in an interview with The Tribune.

Ms Moxey said she reported Adriel missing on Tuesday morning.

"She has never gone missing, she's not like that," Ms Moxey said.

"I just want her to come home, to find her way home. I don't want to mind the noise in the market, some students were saying she tell them that she wanted to run away with her boyfriend from 11th grade at QC. But if I could tell her anything it would to just come home now."

Also assisting with the search is the senior pastor at Restoration Kingdom Ministries, Rev. Cleveland Wells.

He told The Tribune that their church neighbors the school and they often assist students. Mr Wells said Adriel is a member of their college club group.

Anyone with information about Adriel's whereabouts are asked to contact police at 919 or Ms Moxey at 431-8878/428-4852