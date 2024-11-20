Two teens accused of attempted murder in shooting of man on bike

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenage boys appeared overwhelmed in court after they were accused of shooting another young man on his bicycle earlier this month on Hercules Street.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, arraigned a 16-year-old male, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, along with Thompson Toussaint, 19, on attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The juvenile was arraigned in the presence of his guardian.

The defendants, while driving a silver coloured Honda, allegedly shot and injured a 19-year-old youth on his bike in Mason Addition around 7.20pm on November 4.

The victim was last listed in serious condition.

The defendants were informed that their matter would move to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

During their arraignment, the defendants appeared hysterical. Both defendants, along with family members, adamantly claimed to the magistrate that they were at home at the time of the alleged incident.

The defendants further claimed that they were beaten while in police custody.

The juvenile will be remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys, while his co-accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The accused were allowed a moment with family before being taken into custody.

The defendants’ VBIs are set for service on February 28, 2025.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.