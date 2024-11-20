Woman gets four months jail for false rape accusation against police officers

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A WOMAN burst into tears as she was sentenced to four months in prison for making a false rape claim against police officers.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly sentenced 28-year-old Samminka Moss for making a false report.

Moss reportedly lied to authorities, claiming that police officers on patrol stopped her and took her to Western Cemetery on the night of August 7, where she falsely alleged that she was sexually assaulted.

She pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until sentencing.

Magistrate Kelly reprimanded Moss, emphasising the seriousness of her offence and noting that such allegations could have ruined the lives of the officers involved.

Although Moss became distraught on hearing her four-month prison sentence, Magistrate Kelly reminded her that the maximum penalty for her offence was six months. The magistrate explained that her early plea had spared her the maximum term.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom was the prosecutor.