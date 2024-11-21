$250m GB resort project begins with site clearance

The developers behind Grand Bahama’s $250m Six Senses resort project have begun site clearance in preparation for an official groundbreaking in the 2025 first quarter.

Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors, in a statement, said the project team has started by identifying and removing invasive casuarina pine trees, installing construction fencing and project signage, and the building of viewing platforms and a temporary boat dock. The latter will facilitate site tours for potential buyers of properties among the Six Senses Residences.

They added that to further prioritise sustainable development, trees marked for clearing will be ground down and used as landfill, thus reducing the number of vehicles needed for removal. The high-end resort development is forecast to create around 400 construction jobs and around 200 permanent posts.

“Our approach to development has always been rooted in environmental responsibility,” said Marc Weller, Weller Development’s founding partner. “We are committed to maintaining and enhancing the natural ecosystem of Grand Bahama, and creating a model for sustainable development that actively contributes to the restoration and preservation of the area.”

Six Senses Grand Bahama is targeting LEED Silver certification, and will incorporate numerous sustainability and resiliency measures, including the use of locally-sourced construction materials; energy conservation efforts such as passive shading and high-efficiency mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems; and significant beach restoration and reinforced dune systems.

The developers added that a key focus is on hurricane preparedness. This involves building foundations that raise the Finished Floor Elevation (FFE) substantially, and a reinforced, structural dune system will be implemented along the property’s seaside coastline to block storm surge.

Weller Development Partners said it is collaborating with several environmental organisations to ensure the project contributes positively to local ecosystems. During construction, for safety reasons Fortune Bay Road leading into the site will be closed. The developers promised to work with the community to ensure convenient pedestrian access to the beach for all residents during and after construction.

Six Senses Grand Bahama is targeted for completion in the 2026 fourth quarter, and will feature a 50-acre eco-conscious resort community including 70 resort guest rooms, 38 of which are villas, and 28 branded residences. It will be designed by architecture firms, Gensler and Olson Kundig, respectively.