Bahamas Small Schools’ basketball jumps off today at the Hope Centre

THE Bahamas Small Schools’ 2024/2025 basketball season begins today. Games will be played at The Hope Center located at University Commons and Bahama Games Blvd.
Here is a look at the schedule:
Thursday, 21st November 2024
PBG – Genesis Academy VS Queen’s College
PBW – Hillcrest Academy VS Queen’s College B
JB – Akhepran International Academy VS San Pedro International School
JB – Teleos Christian School VS ISBET
ID – ISBET VS San Pedro International School
SB – Freedom Baptist Academy VS Genesis Academy
Friday, 22nd November 2024
PG – Queen’s College VS Temple Christian School
PBP – Temple Christian School B VS Freedom Baptist Academy
PBW – Temple Christian School VS Kingsway Academy
JB – Genesis Academy VS Mt. Carmel Preparatory Academy
IB – Alpha Preparatory Academy VS Boost Academy
SB – Mt. Carmel Preparatory Academy VS Teleos Christian School
