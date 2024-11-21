Bahamas Small Schools’ basketball jumps off today at the Hope Centre

THE Bahamas Small Schools’ 2024/2025 basketball season begins today. Games will be played at The Hope Center located at University Commons and Bahama Games Blvd.

Here is a look at the schedule:

Thursday, 21st November 2024

PBG – Genesis Academy VS Queen’s College

PBW – Hillcrest Academy VS Queen’s College B

JB – Akhepran International Academy VS San Pedro International School

JB – Teleos Christian School VS ISBET

ID – ISBET VS San Pedro International School

SB – Freedom Baptist Academy VS Genesis Academy





Friday, 22nd November 2024

PG – Queen’s College VS Temple Christian School

PBP – Temple Christian School B VS Freedom Baptist Academy

PBW – Temple Christian School VS Kingsway Academy

JB – Genesis Academy VS Mt. Carmel Preparatory Academy

IB – Alpha Preparatory Academy VS Boost Academy

SB – Mt. Carmel Preparatory Academy VS Teleos Christian School