Comets win title

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The Queen’s College Comets celebrated with a double whammy over the St Augustine’s College Big Red Machine in the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools’ softball championships.

In completing a pair of two-game sweeps in their best-of-three series on Wednesday at Freedom Farm, the Comets held off the Big Red Machine 14-12 in the junior girls’ affair and their senior girls picked up a 9-7 decision.

It was a night to remember for Queen’s College and one that they will cherish for quite some time.

Comets 14,

Big Red Machine 12

Queen’s College picked up where they left off in game one, but this time they had to do it in a comeback fashion as they repeated as champions.

“This feels great. This feels great to win,” said Comets’ head coach Sandre Hobbs. “We knew it was going to be a difficult game, but we came out with our game plan and we got the job done.”

Hobbs credited their team success to the entire coaching staff, including coach Bowe, coach Wallace, coach McDonald, coach Hanna and coach Taylor.

“We’ve been working with these girls since August and the hard work and sacrifice has finally paid off. We are going to have lots of celebrations. Two championships in a row, we have lots of celebrations for them.”

Caitlin McWilliam, who returned from last year, but was a real spark plug on both the offensive and defensive end, walked three times in four plate appearances.

“I’m really proud of my team-mates because we practiced every day and every night to come out here and play to the best of our abilities,” McWilliam said. “We kept our momentum going and we didn’t get down on ourselves. We really wanted to win badly. We came out