DPM heads to Middle East for technology, airlift discussions

The Deputy Prime Minister is travelling to the Middle East to discuss technology innovation and airlift development initiatives that are designed to benefit The Bahamas.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, is heading a government delegation that will be travelling to Dubai and Doha, located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, respectively.

“The growing advances of technology represent an opportunity for our burgeoning tourism sector to achieve even greater levels of success,” said Mr Cooper in a statement.

“These discussions with our industry partners will open the door for the launch of greater initiatives that will promote cutting-edge innovation in our tourism offerings, allowing us to ensure that our islands stay up to date with current trends in technology and airlift development, and are equipped to tap into growing emerging markets and continue to remain a top-of-mind destination for visitors from around the world.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, in a statement, said the talks align with the objectives set out in the Davis administration’s ‘Blueprint for Change’ to use more technological resources and assets to benefit the Bahamian people.

Mr Cooper will meet with Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways representatives to discuss airlift development opportunities. Discussions will also be held on the growth of sports tourism and brand building at the Sportico Summit. A Smart City visit, and meeting, will also be held with local management to assist with downtown Nassau’s redevelopment.

The Ministry of Tourism earlier this year launched an initiative aimed to enhance the nation’s most important industry. In co-ordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, an agreement was signed with Aliv and Cable Bahamas to launch the ‘Smart City’ pilot programme, establishing a Wi-Fi zone at the Nassau Cruise Port and in Downtown Nassau area.