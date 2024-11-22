New Bethlehem Baptist Church emerge as champions of Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation Track & Field Classic

NEW Bethlehem Baptist Church emerged as the champions of the Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation’s 2024 Track and Field Classic that was held in memory of the late Renee ‘Sunshine’ Curry-Davis.

The one-day meet was held on Saturday at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium and attracted church as well as the club track teams.

At the end of the competition, New Bethlehem accumulated a total of 316 points to claim the title over Golden Gates Native Baptist Church, who had 284.50 as they paid their respect to Curry-Davis, a former member.

Hurry Murray Athletics clinched third place with 257, followed by 3PA Stallions with 169, Beginners Track Club with 119, Swift Athletics with 103, T-Bird Flyers with 72.50, Macedonia Baptist with 50, Mt Horeb with 10 and Jordan Prince Williams with just four.

The federation thanked all of those persons who participated, as well as the Tex Team and the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials, who officiated; Bernard Newbold, who served as the announcer and DJ Winder, Terry Strachan - the DJ for the day.

Also present was Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ president Drumeco Archer, who along with members of the family of the late Curry-Davis, including her husband, Lloyd, daughter Tiffany and son Dino, all helped with the presentation of the awards.

• Here’s a look at the top three finishers in the various divisions that took place:

Girls under-7

50m - Oneisia Fernander, Golden Gates, 11.89; Johnell Deveaux, New Bethlehem, 11.97; Aziza Dames, Golden Gates, 15.59.

Egg and spoon - Aaveya Lloyd, 3PA Stallions; Teniah Cassell, 3PA Stallions; Amaya Davis, 3PA Stallions.

Boys under-7

50m - Tyrone Fernander, Hurry Murray, 9.57; Antonio Munnings, Hurry Murray, 9.92; Jaelinn Cooper, Golden Gates, 10.03; Mixed 4 x 50m relay - Beginners Track Club, 48.58; Golden Gates, 50.81; 3PA Stallions, 1:01.58.

Egg and spoon - Nathan Thompson, Golden Gates; Antonio Munnings, Hurry Murray; Aquilo Deveaux, Golden Gates.

Girls under-11

75m - Shaneka Sands, Beginners Track Club, 10.72; Kelecia Lutus, Beginners Track Club, 11.07; Laveah Johndson, Beginners Track Club, 11.26.

Softball throw - Danielle Ellis, Beginners Track Club, 87.60m; Jahlani Major, Beginners Track Club, 54.90m; Mikhala Strachan, Hurry Murray, 54.50m.

Boys under-11

75m - George Brown

Mixed 4 x 100m relay - Beginners Track Club, 1:06.06; Beginners Track Club, 1:06.62; Beginners Track Club, 1:07.05.

Softball throw - Ricardo Belle, Beginners Track Club, 100.00m; Djmon Pratt, Beginners Track Club, 91.10m; Rahier Campbell, Beginners Track Club, 89.30m.

Girls under-15

100m - Azaria Dean, 3PA Stallions, 1`3.91; McKaya Rahming, New Bethlehem, 14.18; Waynique Douglas, 3PA Stallions, 14.49.

400m - Rocelis Moxey, Swift Athletics, 1:03.45; Kai Duncombe, New Bethlehem, 1:07.51; Waynique Douglas, 3PA Stallions, 1:09.91.

Long jump - Azaria Dean, 3PA Stallions, 4.63m; Haleel Munnings, Hurry Murray, 3.94m; Cartia Murphy, Hurry Murray, 3.80m.

Boys under-15

100m - Aayden Ferguson, 3PA Stallions, 12.35; Khari Ramsay, Hurry Murray, 12.43; Jayden Ferguson, 3PA Stallions, 12.46.

400m - Jayden Fox, Hurry Murray, 1:00.32; Aayden Ferguson, 3PA Stallions, 1:00.76; Adrian Woodside, New Bethlehem, 1:01.98.

Mixed 4 x 100m relay - 3PA Stallions, 53.68; New Bethlehem, 57.83; 3PA Stallions, 1:01.31.

Long jump - Khari Ramsay, Hurry Murray, 5.32m; Jayden Fox, Hurry Murry, 4.97m; Israel Griffin, Hurry Murray, 4.57m.

Mixed 4 x 400m relay - Hurry Murray, 4:25.32; New Bethlehem, 4:28.35; 3PA Stallions, 4:43.30.

Women

under-20

100m - Shekinah Johnson, New Bethlehem, 12.53; Rickia Braynen, Macedonia, 13.58; Kyla Munroe, T-Bird Flyers, 14.32.

200m - Shekinah Johnson, New Bethlehem, 26.05; Rickia Braynen, Macedonia, 29.09; Sarai Griffin, Hurry Murray, 34.02.

400m - Breyteisha Kemp, Hurry Murray, 1:09.61.

800m - Breynice Kemp, Hurry Murray, 2:43.84; Samara Cumberbatch, T-Bird Flyers, 2:54.10; Ariel Bodie, T-Bird Flyers, 3:22.41.

1,500m - Samara Cumberbatch, T-Bird Flyers, 5:34.42; Ramonique Mclennon, Hurry Murray, 5:43.20.

Long jump - Breyteisha Kemp, Hurry Murray, 4.16m.

Shot put - Deanae Cambridge, Golden Gates, 9.11m.

4 x 100m relay - New Bethlehem, 1:00.06.

4 x 400m relay - Hurry Murray, 4:46.57. Men under-20 100m - Jhereno Evans, Swift Athletics, 10.95; Thanson Orvil, Swift Athletics, 11.20; Justin Brown, Swift Athletics, 11.28.

200m - Phillip Louben, T-Bird Flyers, 22.68; Carvin Spence, Swift Athletics, 22.91; J’Mari Moss, Swift Athletics, 23.17.

400m - Cheketo Thomas, Swift Athletics, 53.75; Royheem Robinson, Swift Athletics, 54.38; Ishmael Rolle, Swift Athletics, 55.49.

800m - Sharan Roker, T-Bird Flyers, 2:02.05; Bendryco Pierre, New Bethlehem, 2:04.62; Ross Marin, Hurry Murray, 2:04.86.

1,500m - Kyden Thurston, New Bethlehem, 4:29.10; Gabriel Johnson, Hurry Murray, 4:35.34; Edoney Russell, Hurry Murray, 4:43.75.

4 x 100m relay - Swift Athletics, 43.71; Swift Athletics, 44.51; New Bethlehem, 46.22.

Long jump - Jason Lewis, Golden Gates, 5.37m; Ryan Deleveaux, Golden Gates, 4.82m.

High jump - Emmuel Adams, New Bethlehem, 1.80m; Sidney Corneille, T-Bird Flyers, 1.75m; Nathaniel Smith, 3PA Stallions, 1.57m.

4 x 400m relay - New Bethlehem, 3:41.17; New Bethlehem, 4:00.88; Golden Gates, 4:58.50.

Women under-30

100m - Richal Evans, New Bethlehem, 14.46; Monasha Laing, Golden Gates, 15.76; Alphie Ambrose, New Bethlehem, 19.86.

4 x 100m relay - New Bethlehem, 1:05.18.

Shot put - Alphie Ambrose, New Bethlehem, 6.79m; D’Aria Cambridge, Golden Gates, 5.11m; Ashante Pratt, Golden Gates, 4.02m.

Men under-30

100m - Alaindino Nicolas, Swift Athletics, 11.36.

400m - Rashad Farquharson, New Bethlehem, 55.31.

1,500m - Fabian Sentil, New Bethlehem, 4:43.76.

Women under-50

100m - Tiffany Adderley, Golden Gates, 15.65; Tiffany Fernander, Golden Gates, 16.74; Dien Hinsey, Golden Gates, 59.40.

4 x 100m relay - Golden Gates, 1:21.12.

Men under-50

400m - Terrell Stubbs, Macedonia, 1:26.87; Devon Farquharson, Macedonia, 1:39.70.

Shot put - Dec. Felix Moss, Golden Gates, 7.04m; Dec. Kenneth Duncombe, Golden Gates, 6.87m; Angelo Wihtifled, Macedonia, 5.71m.

Masters women

100m - Nicola Storr-Mahjor, Golden Gates, 18.41; Antonette Deleveaux, Golden Gates, 28.91.

400m walk - Lorey Ferguson, New Bethlehem, 22:03.86; Sherry Whylly, New Bethlehem, 22:07.21; Dec. Joanna Webb, Golden Gates, 24:07.05.

Masters men

400m walk - Rev. Albert Porter, Mt Horeb, 2:56.60; Rev. Derek Munroe, New Bethlehem, 5:00.97.

Pastors/Ministers

50m - Rev. Trydale Hinsey, Golden Gates, 9.15; Dec. Euthelie Miller, Golden Gates, 9.20; Dec. Felix Moss, Golden Gates, 9.25.

Mixed 4 x 50 shuttle relay - Golden Gates, 51.30.



