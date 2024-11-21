‘Simpler building process and more transparency from bill’

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE Local Government Bill will streamline the building process, improve transparency and give local governments the power to raise revenue, said Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting.

During his contribution in Parliament yesterday, Mr Sweeting said the bill will “empower” districts by giving them more autonomy and structure.

He said the bill clearly outlines the structure of the department and expands statutory responsibilities in building control, town planning, road traffic, hotel licensing and port matters so Family Island representatives can have a greater say in the structure of their communities.

“Since 1996, the department has faced challenges which have arisen as a result of statutory functions not being clearly defined or being of subsequent changes to legislation, this, in some cases, would have recentralised statutory responsibilities, ultimately causing some statutory boards to become barely functional,” said Mr Sweeting.

“This bill looks to reinstate and, in some cases, expand specified statutory responsibilities, particularly with respect to building control, town planning, road traffic, hotel licensing and port matters, because reality is people in the Family Islands want to be in control of their destiny. They want to have a say on what happens in their communities, and over time, central government has removed that from them, but this bill will allow the people in their communities who understand what they want it to look like what they need, will not have the imposition of New Providence imposed on what they need in their communities.”

He said the bill will streamline the building process by raising the local limit for approval of applications for single story dwellings from 2500 square feet to 3000 square feet before needing approval from New Providence.

Mr Sweeting said this move will not only make the building application process more efficient but also encourage economic development on the Family Islands.

He said the changes ould eliminate the need for any structure up to 3000 square feet to require New Providence Ministry of Works approval.

He said Family Islanders have for years “particularly complained about the lengthy process for building permit application and approval” He said the threshold for projects to be approved locally will be increased, adding: “Not only will this help to streamline the process, this will also help to increase economic development, because when you remove bureaucracy of Family Island residents, it allows them to move and develop their communities much quicker”.

He said the bill will also provide “greater transparency and accountability” by ensuring all contracts follow a procurement process as outlined in the Procurement Act and clearly outlines requirements for budgeting, fund allocations and audits.

“The bill outlines precise requirements of budgeting, fund allocation and audits, and these stipulations support clear financial accountability on all levels. The Bahamian people have a right to know how their money is being spent, because the funding that is sent to local government is the people’s money,” said Mr Sweeting.

“They need to be in a position to touch and to feel the financial investment in their communities. This bill seeks to outline a proper procurement process and provide a level playing field for persons wishing to offer their services through contractual works. There will be checks and balances to ensure that local communities receive value for money through projects undertaken by their district councils and town committees.

“It falls in line with the current Procurement Act or ensure that they are fair and equitable distribution of contracts in the Family Islands as well. The bill also ensures collective responsibility with respect to financial matters, fiscal matters, it clearly addresses conflicts of interest, which again encourages transparency.”

He said the bill will also give local governments the legal authority to raise revenue and noted they are currently not even allowed to charge a clean-up fee to those who have events on public parks in Family Islands.

Mr Sweeting said the ability to raise revenue will allow local governments to impose these fees and supplement their subventions and highlighted that the budgets for local governments were increased by 10 percent under this administration.

“This new bill gives councils revenue raising powers, which is a significant shift from relying solely from central government. This authority is most crucial as it enables districts to generate revenue locally, thus being able to supplement their current subventions from the government,” said Mr Sweeting.

“Might I add that this administration, PLP administration, for the first time in decades, increased local government council’s budget by 10 percent and this was accomplished with councils all across the country. This will make provision also for additional project funding, which will be tailored to community needs and will support the development of new programs help improve infrastructure and enhance local services.”