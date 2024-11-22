Sports Calendar November 21

NATIONAL HALL OF

FAME INDUCTION

CEREMONY

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has officially launched National Sports Month.

November will feature various sporting activities and events to celebrate Sports Month.

The National Hall of Fame Induction ceremony is set for 6:30pm aha Mar resort.

The festivities began with a church service at St Barnabas Church on November 3. And the prestigious National Sports Awards was held at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium on November 9.

TEE-OFF FOR HUNGER

THE Bahamas Feeding Network is scheduled to host its 3rd annual Tee-off For Hunger on December 9 with Fidelity as its title sponsor. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm at the Ocean Club Golf Course, Paradise Island. All interested players must register at: https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/tee-off-for-hunger-2024/register.

CHESS GENERAL MEETING

THE Bahamas Chess Federation has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place at 3pm on Sunday, December 1. The venue details, agenda and meeting minutes will be provided in advance.