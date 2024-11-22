TEAM BAHAMAS NAMED FOR FIBA QUALIFIER

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH they won’t have some of the top-notch players from the first window, the Bahamas Basketball Federation still managed to assemble a credible team for the second window of the FIBA Americas Cup Qualifier.

Placing out of Group D, the Bahamas will be back in action on Friday when they take on Cuba in Havana, Cuba, at 6pm. Then the team will travel to Washington, DC to take on the United States of America on Monday at 7:10pm.

The team, coached by John Lucas III and assisted by Moses Johnson, Mychel Thompson, Jordan Walker and Addison Walters, is comprised of the following:

David Nesbitt, Tavario Miller, Kentwan Smith, Radshad Davis, Travis Munnings, Aaron Levarity, Eron Gordon, Sammy Hunter and Godfrey Rolle III.

Natasha Miller serves as head of the delegation, while Kellen Hutchinson is the team manager with Rodney Wilson as her assistant. The physiotherapist is Henry Parks and the media officer is Dominique Fernander.

The Bahamas is coming off the first qualifying window, having split their pair of games against Puerto Rico - the other team included in Pool D.