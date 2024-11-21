US companies on three-day Bahamas mission

Seven American companies are participating in a three-day US government-sponsored trade mission that started yesterday in a bid to forge partnerships and closer ties with Bahamian firms.

The Nassau-based US Embassy, in a statement, said it has teamed with the US Department of Commerce and the International Trade Administration (ITA) to stage the mission from November 20-23. The companies involved are from the beauty, construction, pharmaceutical, healthcare, information technology (IT) and franchise industries.

The US companies involved in The Bahamas visit include Global Care International; Viridbio Solutions; Palladio Beauty; John P Hair Care; GlobalKlass Groupe; Bison Coolers; Steak and Shake. “We are here to partner and collaborate with universities, hospitals and businesses to provide customised healthcare solutions and trainings,” said Dr Vishal Soni, principal for New Jersey-based Viridbio Solutions.

“The Global Diversity Export Initiative trade mission has given me an excellent opportunity. USA Made Coolers takes pride in sourcing the finest products for our top-tier clients. Our shared values of pride, quality and dedication make us an ideal partner for the people of The Bahamas,” said Renaldo Valentine, chief executive of USA Made Coolers.

“Furthermore, recognising the importance of being prepared for natural disasters and prioritising the well-being of the Bahamian community heightens my enthusiasm for introducing this superior product,”

Monica Richardson-Morley, senior vice-president of international development with the Palladio Beauty Group, said: “Palladio Beauty Group is meeting with potential retailers to discuss business opportunities to represent our cosmetic brands, a complete line of make-up made with botanical infused ingredients, with vegan and gluten free products, and www.pro-belle.com, a nail care line with products that help take care of nail issues to help them look healthy and beautiful.

“The Bahamas is a very important market for us because of the close economic and business ties our countries have. It is one of the most important tourist destinations in the world and attracts high number of visitors looking to buy American brands.”

“We are dedicated to expanding our presence in the Bahamian market by providing exceptional customer service, ensuring on-time delivery and offering high-quality products that meet the unique needs of Bahamian businesses with competitive pricing and flexible solutions,” Fernando Ache, executive vice-president with GlobalKlass, a supplier of electrical equipment for construction projects.

The embassy added that the visit is part of the US-sponsored regional Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI) , which recently concluded an expo in Santo Domingo on November 19. In Santo Domingo, participants held one-one-one meetings with key service providers, US officials, and industry specialists from nine Caribbean countries, including The Bahamas.

The GDEI’s Trade Mission to Nassau gives Bahamian companies a chance to explore partnerships with diverse US enterprises. The US Embassy said it continues to seek business partnerships that can drive economic growth and innovation in The Bahamas.

It added that Bahamian companies interested in participating in learning more about these companies, future trade missions or joining trade delegations to the US in 2025 can email NassauCommercialDL@state.gov for more information.