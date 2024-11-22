$2,000 fine for having 14oz marijuana

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine after admitting to a drug offence.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Demetrio Dean on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Police reportedly found Dean with 14oz of marijuana sometime in November in New Providence.

The drugs had a street value of $840.

After pleading guilty to the offence, the defendant was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 or risk six months in prison.

Magistrate Whyms also arraigned Kachino Farquharson, 20, on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Farquharson was reportedly found with 1 5/8 oz of marijuana on November 17 in New Providence.

The drugs seized in his matter have a street value of $140.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Farquharson was fined $600 or risks three months in prison.

The defendant was also placed on one-year probation for which breaching would carry a three-month prison term.

Farquharson returns to court for a report on November 20, 2025.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor in both cases.