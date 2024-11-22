Centreville Hilltop Agri-Village to become key tourism attraction, says Campbell

In a momentous event for both the local community and the agricultural sector, Centreville Member of Parliament, Jomo Campbell, hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Centreville Hilltop Agri-Village. Situated just steps away from the historic Fort-Fin Castle, the development is poised to become a key agritourism attraction, blending the region’s rich cultural heritage with modern farming practices.

During the ceremony, Mr Campbell described the project as a monumental occasion that will have far-reaching benefits for both the economy and the environment. He expressed his belief that the Agri-Village will not only uplift local farmers but also create new opportunities for sustainable farming practices, which are crucial for enhancing food security. With an emphasis on reducing the country’s reliance on imported goods, Campbell noted that the initiative would help stimulate local agriculture, ultimately contributing to lower food prices and a reduction in the overall cost of living.

The Centreville Hilltop Agri-Village, Mr Campbell said, represents a bold step towards transforming the agricultural landscape, and promises to be a hub of innovation, community engagement, and educational opportunities, benefiting both residents and visitors alike.