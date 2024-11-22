Charge of attempted murder and gun possession in case of near fatal shooting in Eleuthera

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of a near-fatal shooting in Eleuthera last weekend.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Rhashad Albury, 28, on attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege that Albury attempted to shoot and kill Dawson Alcira with a handgun in North Eleuthera on November 16.

The defendant was informed that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Albury will be remanded to the Bahamas Department or Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on March 25, 2025.

Ian Cargill and Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.