Clubs & Societies November 22nd, 2024

Bahamas State Association of Elks

The Bahamas State Association of Elks cordially invites all to a time of celebrate to celebrate its 2024 winners Miss Bahamas State Association Ms Revere and third runner-up at international pageant and Mr Lester Arnette, winner of the international oratorical grand prize winner, Jacksonville Florida, on Sunday at 6pm at the Ivy D Dumont Building on University Drive.

The guest speaker will be Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

Rotary Club of Abaco

The Rotary Club of Abaco held a press conference on Monday to announce the relaunch of the Hugh Cottis Speech Competition in partnership with the Dept of Education, post Hurricane Dorian. This competition is a Legacy Project for the Club.

In attendance, District Governor Dominique Bazin, Assistant Governor Valentino Hamilton, Hon. John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, President Caroline Young-Forbes, Senior Education Officer Sandy Edwards, Past Presidents Charles Carey, Dwayne Wallas & Valerie Dean and Rotarians Antonise Nicholas & Sandra Pinder.

President Cari commented on the Importance of Partnerships, Past President Charles give an in depth history of the Mr Hugh Cottis and the Competition. SEO Sandy Edwards give the Date and Topics. The Topics are all based on Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution.

District Governor Dominique spoke on the Importance of Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution.

John Pinder shared his memories of Mr Hugh Cottis, his former teacher and implored the Rotary Club of Abaco to continue it’s work of Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution.

The Hugh Cottis Speech Competition will be held February 18.