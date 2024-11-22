Man must pay $300 fine or risk two weeks jail for assault of his child’s mother

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined in court after admitting to assaulting the mother of his child last weekend.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Antonio Murray, 28, on assault.

Murray reportedly assaulted the mother of his child while the pair were arguing around 12.38am on November 16 in New Providence.

Murray pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the consequences of his actions.

The defendant must pay $125 for the offence or risk one week in prison.

He was also ordered to compensate the complainant $300 or risk two weeks in prison.

Murray will return to court for a report on November 27.