‘PLP general’ removed after sex harassment complaint

A SEXUAL harassment complaint has been filed with police by a female employee at the Ministry of Works against a known high-ranking PLP general.

Dr Hubert Minnis brought the alleged incident to light in the House of Assembly on Wednesday and condemned such behaviour.

He expressed serious concerns about claims of staff being threatened and denied promotions if they refused to comply with the demands of high-ranking PLP officials.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting confirmed awareness of a formal sexual harassment complaint at his ministry earlier this month, adding that he has a “no-nonsense approach” to such matters.

Describing the matter as “intolerable”, Dr Minnis called for the matter to be thoroughly investigated.

“You would hear rumours upon rumours that individuals who are high within the PLP system, be they generals or whatever, saying that they have more power than staff workers within various ministries,” he said. “And they have gone as far as sexually harassing individuals.”

According to Dr Minnis, on November 4, a female staff member made a complaint to the police alleging that a man with significant influence and authority within the ministry placed his hand on her bottom and attempted to go further.

He claimed that the man told the woman that “what he says goes, and he runs this ministry”.

“This is just one example with the evidence of such events occurring,” Dr Minnis said. “There are many other rumours, but this can be proven.”

“That is not becoming of this Bahamas, and I can only say that I have no daughters, I have granddaughters, and if they put their hand on my granddaughters whatever, and under my granddaughters’ dress, that would be the last time they put their hands on anybody. I will not tolerate it.

“No woman in this country should tolerate it within our government.”

In response to Dr Minnis’ comments, Mr Sweeting said the accused does not work for the Ministry of Works.

He said: “I would go further to say that the staff member made a complaint; she also complained with the police, and the individual was also banned from the Ministry of Works.

“So, I will ensure that I have a no-nonsense approach because I have a son, the same as you have a daughter.

“But I just want to make it clear before this muddies the water about what goes on at a ministry: the minister does not control what happens, but we do control or have input on our reaction to what happens.”

“So, I have a no-nonsense approach for foolishness. That is not welcomed in the Ministry of Works or any other ministry in this country.”