Water sports task force has ‘made progress’, says Sands

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

BAHA Mar senior vice president Robert Sands said a water sports task force has made progress toward identifying compliance issues, licensing requirements, insurance matters and vetting problems that cause problems in the sector.

Mr Sands announced in December that a task force would examine watersports and beach activity concerns.

His comment came after a shark killed an American woman and weeks after a Blue Lagoon Island vessel teetered, resulting in the death of another American woman.

“We are very satisfied that we are making good progress with the various authorities,” he said yesterday. “We’ve addressed compliance issues, licensing requirements, insurance. We would address things such as vetting for persons who will obtain those particular licences.”

He did not provide specifics.